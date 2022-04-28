Cash machine stolen in 'brazen' Stoke-on-Trent robbery
A cash machine was stolen by a group of men armed with a chainsaw in a "brazen" burglary.
The gang of four or five used the saw and other tools to break into a business in Wimborne Avenue, Stoke-on-Trent, at 01:20 BST on Thursday, police said.
A chain was then attached to the cash machine, before it was pulled off the wall using a van.
The offenders then lifted it on to the vehicle, before making off.
Det Insp Scott McGrath, of the Staffordshire force, said: "This was a brazen burglary that not only caused significant damage and losses to the business but has also understandably caused concern in the local area."
Witnesses described seeing a white Ford Transit and white Volkswagen Golf parked near the business.
Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses.
