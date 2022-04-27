Arrests after stolen camper van abandoned on M6 hard shoulder
- Published
Three men have been arrested after a stolen camper van was abandoned on the wrong side of the M6.
Staffordshire Police said it had received intelligence on Tuesday a stolen vehicle had entered the area from north Wales.
Officers followed the camper van until three men left it on the hard shoulder near Calf Heath and fled on foot.
The force said all three had been located after a search involving police dog Vixen.
A 19-year-old man from Wolverhampton and two others aged 17 and 18, from Walsall, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
All three have been released under investigation.
