Stafford town centre to see 'biggest transformation in generation'
A £20m redevelopment of a town centre will see the "biggest transformation in a generation", a council says.
Stafford Borough Council says the redevelopment of Market Square in the town is designed to encourage further investment and better transport links.
Architects have been appointed with work set to begin later this year, it said.
A £2m scheme will also see the Shire Hall transformed into a business hub.
The town centre "has probably hit a low point", said coffee shop trader Tim Sandy.
"Every town centre is struggling and trying to reinvent itself," he added.
"But our town centre has still got a lot of character, a lot of historic buildings and there's thousands of homes being built around Stafford, so the chances of us being a centre for local shopping are quite high."
"The town centre now needs to find its place in people's lives and become first choice again," added the borough council.
