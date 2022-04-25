'Miracle' teen recovering after Leek van crash
The family of a man who was believed to have suffered fatal injuries after being involved in a road traffic accident said it is a "miracle" he is alive.
Lewis Roberts, 19, was struck by a van on Broad Street in Leek in March 2021.
At one point the family was told he had suffered a brain-stem death but hours before surgery to donate his organs, he began to breathe on his own.
His case has led to reviews in the way head injury patients are treated.
Jade Roberts, his sister, said: "They said that Lewis had passed away, his brain-stem was dead... and there was nothing more they could do."
Because his family had agreed to donate his organs, his life support machine was kept on and he showed signs of life when he squeezed his sister's hand.
"It was the best feeling in the world, there is literally no better feeling, it was like winning the lottery a million times over," Ms Roberts said.
Following reviews the Intensive Care Society said updated procedures "would alert clinicians to the need to take extra diagnostic caution if a similar circumstance ever arose again in the future".
University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, where Mr Roberts was treated, said national clinical guidelines were strictly followed when he was declared brain-stem dead.
In cases like this, it added, where "the rarest of events occur", national guidelines are rightly reviewed so changes can be made.
But Mr Roberts, who has undergone months of intensive treatment, which will continue for at least five years, said his focus is on continuing his recovery.
"Hopefully I will be able to play football again," he said. "Go do cross country again and go sprinting again."
Ms Roberts added: "The only thing that has got him through this is his determination.
"It is just amazing, we're so proud of him, it is an absolute miracle."
