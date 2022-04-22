Staffordshire daughter makes silk funeral flowers in dad's memory
- Published
A woman who could not afford floral tributes for her father's funeral has started a business making cheaper alternatives.
Sam Quereshi started Forget Me Nots in memory of her father, Shaun Quereshi, who died suddenly last year.
The business creates floral tributes made from silk to mimic the look of fresh flowers.
Ms Quereshi, from Meir in Staffordshire, said her dad was her "best friend".
Mr Quereshi, who was a former soldier and security guard, died in August after contracting sepsis.
"It was just a really big shock, I wasn't expecting it," his daughter said.
Ms Quereshi was her father's only family so she bore all the responsibility for his funeral.
The 25-year-old, who was having to pay for her daughter's birthday just two weeks before her father's death, said the funeral was "finically very difficult".
"I walked in there [the florist] and wanted to give him everything," said Ms Quereshi.
She said she was quoted £240 for the word "Grandad" alone, which she could not afford.
After buying roses from the supermarket instead, Ms Quereshi said she did not want people to be in the same situation as she was when they lost a loved one.
"Six months after my dad's passing, I needed to do something to help with my grieving process," she said.
Forget Me Nots started in her living room, where she began making flower arrangements out of silk.
She added that she wanted her creations to be reusable as fresh flowers are "used for half an hour and then thrown away".
The word Grandad can be hired for £50 from the business.
"They are all custom made and we deliver and collect to the funeral directors so everything is discrete," she added.
