Stoke-on-Trent church roof damaged by fire
- Published
A fire has damaged the roof of a 170-year-old church.
Firefighters were called to Grade II listed St John the Evangelist on the A34 in Trent Vale, Stoke-on-Trent, at 02:35 BST on Wednesday.
A large section of the roof was damaged and the area has been placed behind a cordon.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said a structural engineer was on site and an investigation into the cause was ongoing with assistance from police.
It said the fire was extinguished at around 05:20 BST by teams from Newcastle, Hanley, Longton, Stone, Eccleshall and Sandyford, but crews continue to dampen down hotspots.
Station manager Lee Chevin added: "We understand and appreciate the significant impact this fire will have on the local community and continue to liaise with the church wardens as we work to establish the cause of the fire."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk