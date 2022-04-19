Keele University launches £1m refugee scholarship scheme
- Published
A scheme to offer scholarships to support asylum seekers has been launched by a university in Staffordshire.
Keele University said the £1m initiative had been set up in response to the war in Ukraine.
About 4.3 million people are thought to have fled the country since an invasion by Russia.
Ten of the sanctuary scholarships would be available for September 2022, said the university.
The support and funding for the students would include a full tuition fee waiver for up to four years, accommodation and a cash bursary of £400 per month of study.
Applications are being invited from asylum seekers, their dependants or partners as well as those who have been granted some form of temporary status.
Although the scheme was set up in response to the crisis in Ukraine, students of all nationalities were welcome to apply, it said.
