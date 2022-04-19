Stoke-on-Trent high street shops to be restored with £400k funding
- Published
Historic high street buildings in Stoke-on-Trent are set to be restored through more than £410,000 of funding.
The money from the city council and Historic England aims to support property owners with historic building repairs in a conservation area.
Work is beginning at the Crafty Lion Public House, 1 Glebe Street and Spode building no. 5.
Councillor James Smith said the works would help restore shop fronts to their former glory.
Through the Stoke High Street Heritage Action Zone project, property owners can be awarded grants of up to 75% towards eligible works.
Work has begun on historic building repairs to the Crafty Lion, in Church Street, where property owner Solanki Holdings has been awarded £300,000 to help pay towards repairs to the exterior and convert parts into accommodation.
The external works include the reinstatement of a traditional frontage, signage, roof repairs, windows and repairs to the historic lions' heads.
IT business space
Nirad Solanki, of Solanki Holdings, said: "Without this grant the whole project would not have been viable.
"It's been so important to us to be part of the whole regeneration scheme in the town centre and improving the high street."
At 1 Glebe Street, work is due to start this month with owner S&T Property awarded £115,000 for work including repairs to the traditional shop front and reinstatement of the awnings.
Work is also under way at Spode building no. 5, as part of the Powering Up Enterprise Project, with a financial contribution from the heritage action zone programme.
Once completed in about September 2022, it will be used as an IT business space.
Mr Smith, heritage champion for Stoke-on-Trent City Council, said: "I'm delighted we're now at the stage where work is progressing on these historic buildings in Stoke high street."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk