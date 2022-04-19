Cheadle town centre set to be regenerated in new plan
A town centre in Staffordshire is set to be regenerated after calls for improvement.
The plans, which are being drawn up, would see Cheadle Market purchased and the town's leisure centre refurbished and enlarged.
There are also proposals to change car parking arrangements.
Staffordshire Moorlands District Council's cabinet backed a report earlier this year setting out the plans for Cheadle.
Residents responding to a survey said the town needed short stay parking and lacked facilities to cope with the number of new houses, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Council leader Sybil Ralphs said: "There was an overwhelming wish of people from Cheadle and the surrounding area to keep the leisure centre where it is now and we have agreed with that but they are asking for additional facilities and improved facilities - so that will be addressed.
"We intend to build on the success that is there now - adding to what is already there, making it fit for the 21st Century."
