Staffordshire Moorlands council leader ousted by party
The Conservatives have replaced their leader on Staffordshire Moorlands District Council.
Sybil Ralphs lost a leadership challenge to councillor Paul Roberts.
The Conservatives are the largest group on the authority and he is also expected to be confirmed as her replacement as council leader.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said it was believed the local party wanted to halt a slide in its popularity with voters.
It is customary that the group with the largest number of elected councillors puts forward its leader to be leader of the authority.
A vote on whether to accept Mr Roberts as leader will be held on 4 May.
Ms Ralphs has been leader of the Conservative group since 2007 and the Conservative Association thanked Ms Ralphs for her service on the council and wished her all the best for the future.
Ms Ralphs has been contacted by the LDRS for a comment.
Mr Roberts said: "It's time for a new direction for the Staffordshire Moorlands, but before we go any further, I want to hear from our residents about the matters they care about so we can work together to build a sustainable future for the district."
