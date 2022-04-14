Staffordshire councils look to share more services to save money
Two councils are to consider sharing more services to save money after current arrangements have saved £1m a year.
Since 2011, Stafford Borough and Cannock Chase District councils have shared functions such as IT, human resources and legal services.
They have also shared a chief executive since 2021.
Both authorities have said they want to look at more opportunities to share further services.
A detailed business case is going to be put together later this year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The cabinets of both councils have backed the plans at their latest meetings and they will be discussed at their next full council meetings.
The process is only in its early stages and no binding decisions have been made, Stafford Borough Council Leader Patrick Farrington said.
"There are no decisions, there is no commitment or binding of either this authority or Cannock Chase Council to a course of action which is irreversible or in some way committing both authorities to do something which has not yet been fully explored," he said.
The budget for independent advice and support to develop the second stage of the business case will be increased from £40,000 to £60,000, councillors agreed.