Tribute to 'beloved son' killed in Stoke-in-Trent motorbike crash
A family have paid tribute to a "beloved son" after he was killed in a motorbike crash.
Jordan Ratcliffe, 30, died after his vehicle hit a lamp post in Stoke-on-Trent.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Parkhall Road, at the junction of Defoe Road, on Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Staffordshire Police has appealed for witnesses following the incident.
Issuing a tribute, his family said: "Farewell to our beloved son Jordan - a son, grandson, brother, uncle and true legend.
"We will never forget you."
