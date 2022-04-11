Ukraine: Staffordshire girl inspires creation of bracelets for refugees
- Published
Friendship bracelets created by a seven-year-old girl have been sent to give to Ukrainian refugees fleeting the Russian conflict in their country.
Emily, from Stone, Staffordshire, has enlisted family, friends and local people to start making the woollen bracelets.
Hundreds have since joined in via their Facebook page and the first batch has been sent to Poland.
Emily said she wanted to "make them have a smile on their faces".
Her mum, Val, said her daughter had been thinking a lot about the war in Ukraine and had been making the bracelets in school.
"We were just going to do it for children but then people said 'actually the adults probably need a bit of cheering up too' so we have made then adult-sized and child-sized," she said.
They decided to incorporate the colours of the UK and Ukrainian flags and created the Facebook page in March.
Val said there have been tears of emotion along the way as they saw "the messages that we have read that other children have attached to the bracelets when they have made them".
A box of bracelets has been shipped to Poland to be given to refugees with each in an envelope.
They have a sticker on the front with the words "we will always be friends, we are a team" in three languages.
