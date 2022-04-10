Motorcyclist killed in Stoke-on-Trent crash

Police were called to Park Hall Road at the junction with Defoe Drive

A 30-year-old man died when a motorbike hit a lamppost in Stoke-on-Trent.

The crash happened at Park Hall Road at the junction with Defoe Drive at about 06:25 BST on Saturday.

The road was closed in the Bentilee direction while emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed and were being supported by specially-trained officers, Staffordshire Police said.

A file would be prepared for HM Coroner, the force added.

