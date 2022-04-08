Bilking: Rise in fuel thefts reported across Staffordshire
Petrol stations in Staffordshire have been hit by a spate of fuel thefts, police have said.
Forecourts across Newcastle-under-Lyme, Stoke-on-Trent and South Staffordshire have become targets of "bilking" - where suspects fill their fuel tanks and drive away without paying.
More than 160 incidents have been reported between March and April.
Staffordshire Police said thefts had increased, with about £1,000 of fuel reported stolen so far this week.
In at least one case, a motorist drove off after putting £160 in their tank.
"More often than not, suspects will seek to conceal their identity by covering their faces with masks and hoods and using the furthest possible pump from view," Ch Insp David Wain, said.
"Vehicle registration plates may also be tampered with or cloned in an attempt to stop the offender from being identified."
Fuel prices have risen in recent months, particularly since the invasion of Ukraine.
