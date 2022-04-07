Tamworth drink-drive arrest after woman hit by van
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a woman was hit by a van.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital suffering life-threatening head injuries following the collision on West Street, off Saxon Mill Lane, Tamworth in Staffordshire.
A white Ford Transit Connect van was discovered at the scene, on Wednesday at about 20:20 BST, police said.
The victim, in her 60s, remains in hospital in a critical condition.
A second pedestrian, a woman, was also assessed but was discharged at the scene.
A 39-year-old man from the Tamworth area was arrested a short time after the collision and remains in custody, said Staffordshire Police.
Officers are asking for any witnesses to come forward.
