Woman dies after fire consumes Stoke-on-Trent flats
- Published
A woman has died after a fire broke out at a block of flats.
Emergency services were called to Trentham Road, Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, just after 11:00 BST.
Ten people had to be evacuated from their homes with some requiring treatment for smoke inhalation, the fire service said.
All of the flats had been left with significant smoke and heat damage, the fire service said, adding all residents would be rehomed.
A woman was inside Tollgate Court when paramedics arrived and nothing could be done to save her, a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said.
The low-rise building's gas and electricity supply has been isolated and an investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk