Keele trial finds steroid injection benefits for hip pain
- Published
Patients with hip pain may benefit from an injection of steroids into the affected joint, a trial has suggested.
The finding could offer fresh hope for patients with osteoarthritis of the hip, who have "limited" treatment options, researchers said.
The team, led by experts at Keele University in Staffordshire, examined levels of pain for six months.
It involved 199 adults over the age of 40 whose hip osteoarthritis gave them a "moderate" amount of pain.
During the study, a third of the patients received usual care, another third were given standard care and an injection of a steroid with a local anaesthetic into the hip and the final third received an injection of local anaesthetic plus usual care.
Patients who had the steroid injection were more likely to report an improvement in pain levels after six months.
More participants in this group reported being "recovered or much better" compared with those who received current care after two weeks and two months, but saw no significant difference four months after the injection.
The authors concluded: "These findings provide evidence to inform international guidelines and offer important choice to patients, who often believe their treatment options are limited."
But they warned a patient in this group with a pre-existing prosthetic heart valve died from a bacterial infection four months after the injection, which was deemed "possibly related to the trial treatment".
They said hip osteoarthritis is a leading cause of disability, and prompted 90% of the 100,000 hip replacements conducted in the UK in 2019, but not all patients need surgery and many are treated by GPs for years before being referred.
But the authors said evidence suggests primary care management of the condition is "suboptimal".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk