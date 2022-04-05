'Much-loved' great-grandad named as Cheddleton crash victim
An 83-year-old man who died after being struck by a van in Staffordshire has been named as John Reginald Wynes.
Mr Wynes was remembered as "a much-loved husband, dad, grandad, great-grandad" after the crash on 17 March.
He died in hospital shortly after being hurt on the A520 Leek Road in Cheddleton and would be "sorely missed", his family said.
Staffordshire Police is continuing to investigate the crash and has appealed for witnesses to come forward.
