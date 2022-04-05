Former Stoke-on-Trent Aldi store could become gym
- Published
A former Aldi store, which closed to make way for a larger store, could be converted into a gym.
The shop in Trent Vale, Stoke-on-Trent, closed in 2021 after it was considered to be no longer fit for purpose. A larger store opened nearby.
The new applicants run a small chain of fitness centres and said they would redecorate the existing building.
The intention is for this centre to offer an 'exclusive' gym experience, the application said.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the old building had been closed after being deemed not fit for purpose.
The planning application said: "The applicant accepts that the existing building is looking tired and is in need of general renovation, but this will be rolled into what will be a general facelift of the building."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk