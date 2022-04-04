Man admits driving without licence for 50 years
A man stopped by police officers as he was about to drive onto the M6 told them he has been driving without a licence for 50 years.
He was pulled over on the entry slip road of the motorway at junction 11 northbound, near Cannock, Staffordshire Police said.
The driver, in his 70s, from Wolverhampton, was stopped at 13:30 BST on Monday on suspicion of not having insurance.
His flat-bed truck has been seized.
Police said he has been reported for driving without a licence and no insurance, officers said.
