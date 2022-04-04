Hanley cannabis farms: Hundreds of plants found

Staffordshire Police
Cannabis plants were discovered at two properties in Hanley, police say

More than 1,000 cannabis plants have been discovered by police.

Officers found 295 plants growing on several floors of a property in Old Hall Street, Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent on Sunday morning.

Drugs paraphernalia and two knives were also seized from the house.

A further 1,400 plants were found at a property on Paxton Street during the early hours of Monday, said Staffordshire Police.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have information.

About 250 plants were also found in a disused building in the town last week.

