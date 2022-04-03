Stoke-on-Trent crash: Man bailed after girl, 5, killed in crash
A man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released on bail, police said.
The 63-year-old was held after a five-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Blurton, Stoke-on-Trent, on Friday.
Emergency services were called to Waterside Drive shortly before 18:00 BST following reports a pedestrian had been struck by a Volkswagen Touran.
Staffordshire Police said the girl was found in cardiac arrest and confirmed dead at the scene a short while later.
The force said her family was being supported by specially trained officers.
Tributes have been left to the girl at the scene of the crash.
Detectives continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
