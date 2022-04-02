Stoke-on-Trent crash: Driver arrested after girl, 5, killed in crash
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a five-year-old girl died when she was hit by a car.
Police said the girl was on foot when she was struck by a grey Volkswagen Touran in Blurton, Stoke-on-Trent, shortly before 18:00 BST on Friday.
She was confirmed dead at the scene in Waterside Drive a short while later.
A 63-year-old man remains in custody. Staffordshire Police said the girl's family was being supported.
