Stoke road reopens after blaze at The Leopard Hotel
A road outside a pub damaged by fire has reopened more than two months after the blaze.
Nearby residents' homes were evacuated when flames tore through The Leopard Hotel in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, on 22 January.
Market Place was then closed while the front of the empty building was made safe, the city council said.
The authority added it was working closely with the Leopard's owner over work needed to the building.
Staffordshire Police said its investigation into the cause of the fire was ongoing.
Councillor Daniel Jellyman, cabinet member for regeneration, infrastructure and heritage, said: "We thank road users and pedestrians for their patience.
"It has been a particularly complicated job to support and secure the frontage of the building while keeping everyone safe.
"The signs of the fire damage are clearly very visible and our utmost concern has been, and remains, for the safety and protection of the public while working with a historic building that is in a very delicate condition."