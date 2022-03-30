Cannock dog attack: Dog seized after boy, 8, injured
A dog has been seized after an eight-year-old boy suffered facial injuries in an attack.
The boy, a six-year-old girl and a woman, 35, were attacked in Brook Vale, in Cannock, Staffordshire, at about 12:40 GMT on Saturday.
Staffordshire Police said the dog, believed to be an XL American Bully, had been secured and an assessment would take place.
It urged anyone with information to come forward.
A 51-year-old woman from Cannock, was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury, and was bailed while investigations continued.
