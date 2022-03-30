South Staffordshire Council's taxi licensing change aims to save money
Taxi licensing services in south Staffordshire will be handed over to a neighbouring council to save money.
South Staffordshire Council has seen a fall in income from the services.
Functions such as processing licence applications will be delegated to the City of Wolverhampton Council for an initial three years.
In approving the move, the Staffordshire council's cabinet heard it would reduce costs for the authority and the taxi trade.
A report to councillors said the change would also offer online application facilities and greater public safety through tighter standards, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Several taxi operators have stopped trading over the past 18 months due to a difficult operating climate, the report added.
Taxi licensing income for 2020-21 was £54,700 with the current year's estimated at £61,000 but council officials said they expected declines in future years.
"This will increasingly become more difficult with a balance shortfall of £25,000 expected by 2023," the report said.
