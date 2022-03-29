Oliver Freckleton: Four charged with Burton murder
A further four people have been charged with a man's murder, taking the total to six.
Oliver Freckleton was stabbed to death in Burton-upon-Trent on 11 December, the day before his 20th birthday.
Twenty-year-old Travel Reid, of Sinfin Lane in Derby, has been charged with his murder alongside two boys, aged 16 and 17, and a 16-year-old girl from Derbyshire who cannot be named.
Another 16-year-old boy and a man were charged with murder in December.
Mr Freckleton, a father from Burton-upon-Trent, was found dead at a house in the Stretton area and a post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a stab wound.
His family said he would "walk into any room and instantly light it up" and that he "idolised" his baby daughter.
The accused are due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Wednesday.
The other defendants, Chardon Carlington Carnagie, 18, of Grampian Way, Derby, and the 16-year-old boy, also from Derby, appeared previously.
