Hanley tower block fire: Man detained under Mental Health Act
- Published
A man arrested following a fire at a block of flats in Stoke-on-Trent has been detained under the Mental Health Act.
About 40 firefighters tackled the blaze at Northwood Court, in Ringland Close, Hanley, on Saturday morning.
No-one was hurt but the windows of the 10th-floor flat were blown out by the blaze, the fire service said.
The 43-year-old, from Stoke-on-Trent, had been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
