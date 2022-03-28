Keele University staff start five-day strike in ongoing dispute
Staff at Keele University have begun a week of strike action in an ongoing dispute over pensions, pay and conditions.
The University and College Union (UCU) wants changes nationally, including a £2,500 pay increase and action to tackle "unmanageable workloads".
The action at Keele University from Monday to Friday is being mirrored at 66 universities, the UCU said.
Keele University said it hoped to keep disruption to students to a minimum.
The sector is committed to giving staff a "high quality rewards package", a spokesperson added.
The action each day will see pickets at both gates to the university and a rally on the campus.
