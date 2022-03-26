Cannock dog attack: Boy, eight, suffers serious facial injuries
An eight-year-old boy has suffered serious facial injuries after being bitten by a dog.
A six-year-old girl was also taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital with injuries to her arm after the attack in Brook Vale, Cannock in Staffordshire, at about 12:40 GMT on Saturday.
A woman received an arm injury, but did not require hospital treatment, Staffordshire Police said.
Inquiries are ongoing and any witnesses have been asked to contact police.
