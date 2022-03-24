Lichfield Stroke club calls for users to aid its survival
A club which supports people following a stroke is encouraging more people to use its service to ensure its survival.
Lichfield Stroke Club meets from 14:00 to 16:00 each Wednesday at Martin Heath Hall and is open to people who have experienced a stroke plus their carers.
Each week attendees play bingo and enjoy tea and cakes and have the chance to talk with others.
Its chairman, Margaret Flowers, said before the pandemic it had 40 attendees and 10 helpers but this has dropped.
"Post pandemic we have got 12 people and eight helpers, which is sad," she said.
She said they need more members if it is to be able to keep going.
Within the South East Staffordshire and Seisdon Peninsula Clinical Commissioning Group area, which covers Lichfield, there are 4,314 stroke survivors registered with a GP.
