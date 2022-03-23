Southbound M6 closed in Staffordshire after HGV crash
A southbound stretch of the M6 motorway in Staffordshire has been closed after a crash involving three HGVs.
Delays of more than 30 minutes are reported away from the scene between junction 11, for Cannock, and 10a, the M54 junction at Essington.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had crews on the scene, including the Midlands Air Ambulance, assessing three patients.
National Highways advised motorists to approach the area with caution.
There is currently no estimated time for reopening, it added.
It said drivers were advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time.
A diversion is in place where drivers leave the M6 at junction 11, join the A460 and continue on to junction one of the M54.
From there motorists will continue along the M54 and re-join the M6 at junction 10a.
