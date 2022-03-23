Copper thieves cause £250k damage to Cannock cemetery
Over £250,000 damage has been caused to a military cemetery by thieves who stole copper from its roof.
Staffordshire Police said all the copper had been taken from the roof of a Grade II-listed building at the centre of the war memorial on Camp Road in Cannock.
The force said a group wearing all black clothing stole the metal some time between 23:00 GMT on 13 March and the morning of 14 March.
They then left in a white van, it said.
The force said officers are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
PC William O'Boyle said: "This is a despicable theft and damage to a property from a cemetery site built to honour the lives lost in both World Wars.
"The removal of the copper has caused extensive damage to the listed building and will cost a considerable amount of money and time to repair.
"I would urge anyone, particularly scrap metal dealers in the wider area, along with anyone in the Cannock Chase area on Sunday night to get in touch with us if they have encountered any suspicious behaviour or materials."
