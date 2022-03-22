Giant Harry Potter wands on display in Stoke-on-Trent
- Published
A collection of nine giant illuminated wands from the Harry Potter films has gone on display in Stoke-on-Trent.
The 15ft (4.5m) high models are replicas of the wands belonging to some of the main characters and they will remain on Smithfield until Sunday.
They have been on a tour of the country to promote the next instalment of the Fantastic Beasts movies.
A series of Harry Potter activities will take place around the city to tie in with the visit.
They include workshops at the Potteries Museum and Art Gallery and the Potteries centre as well as performances by street artists.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk