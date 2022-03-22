Leek minor injuries unit closed by Covid staff absences
- Published
A minor injuries unit has closed temporarily because of the number of staff absences due to Covid-19.
People who would normally go to the Leek Minor Injuries Unit in Staffordshire have been asked to use the walk-in centre at the Haywood Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent instead.
The Midlands Partnership NHS Trust will review the decision on 28 March.
Neil Carr, the trust's chief executive, said he remained committed to keeping urgent care in Leek in the long run.
He said he realised the decision to close the unit at the Leek Moorlands Hospital would be disappointing to some.
But he added: "The ability to run high quality services safely with adequate staffing will always be the organisation's priority."
