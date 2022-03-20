Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in Cannock crash
A teenager has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash.
Staffordshire Police said officers were called to Old Hednesford Road, Cannock, at 00:45 GMT on Sunday to reports of a crash involving a black Volkswagen Golf and a black Volkswagen Passat.
A 19-year-old passenger from the Passat was taken to hospital where he is in a critical condition, the force said.
A 40-year-old man, from Cannock, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The force said the drivers of both vehicles sustained minor injuries.
It appealed for anyone who saw what happened or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to get in contact.
