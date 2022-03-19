Major roadworks in Burton delayed until the summer
Major town centre roadworks have been put off until the summer to allow gas works to be done at the same time.
The £750,000 scheme in Burton-upon-Trent is due to improve cycle paths and pavements and has been funded by the Department for Transport.
It was due to start on 21 March and last 29 weeks, but Staffordshire County Council said by combining the programmes, disruption would be reduced.
An exact start date is yet to be set.
The work is intended to create new cycle ways along Station Street and will be a new link between the town centre and the town's railway station, the council says.
It will also include the creation of new footpaths and places to park bicycles.
David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said: "We are reprogramming the improvement work on Station Street to co-ordinate with Cadent who need to carry out urgent gas works in the area.
"Co-ordinating both sets of works will help minimise any disruption to the travelling public."
