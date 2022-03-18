Pedestrian in his 80s hit by van in Cheddleton dies
A pedestrian in his 80s has died, after being hit by a vehicle in Staffordshire.
The man was struck by a white van on the A520 Leek Road in Cheddleton at about 19:00 GMT on Thursday, Staffordshire Police said.
He was taken to hospital, but died shortly afterwards.
The driver of the van remained at the scene and is continuing to assist officers with their inquiries, the force said.
The victim's family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Staffordshire Police said it was keen to hear from witnesses, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.
