Crowds return for Midlands Grand National following pandemic
- Published
Thousands of spectators watched the return of the Midlands Grand National, after the event was held behind closed doors last year.
The last race in front of a crowd was on 14 March 2020, just before the first coronavirus lockdown.
The Uttoxeter Racecourse general manager Brian Barrass said the event "just isn't the same without the roar of the crowd".
The winner was Screaming Colours, ridden by Connor Orr, with 12-1 odds.
He had finished fourth in the 2021 race for trainer William Durkan.
It was a 1-2 for Ireland with Young Dev (10-1) in second.
Last year's winner Time To Get Up, the 11-4 favourite, finished third.
The event was expected to generate more than £1m for local businesses.
Mr Barrass said he was "extremely pleased" 52 horses had been entered for the day, which sees a total of eight races.
In total, 18 horses ran in the main race, which has a total prize fund of £150,000.
