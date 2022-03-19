Crowds return for Midlands Grand National following pandemic
- Published
The Midlands Grand National is expected to welcome back up to 10,000 spectators, after the event was held behind closed doors in 2021.
The last race in front of a crowd was on 14 March 2020, just before the first coronavirus lockdown.
The Uttoxeter Racecourse general manager Brian Barrass said the event "just isn't the same without the roar of the crowd".
It is expected to generate more than £1m for local businesses.
Mr Barrass said he was "extremely pleased" 52 horses had been entered for the day.
There are due to be 19 horses running in the main race, which has a total prize fund of £150,000.
Among the horses entered for the race are the winners of the past two Midlands Grand Nationals, Truckers Lodge and Time To Get Up.
They will be joined by two former Welsh Grand National winners, Elegant Escape and Secret Reprieve.
The main race is due to start at 15:35 GMT.
