Stoke-on-Trent man 'furious' over driving licence wait
A man who has been unable to drive for 14 months due to delays with renewing his driving licence has said he is "furious" to be told his application will have to be resubmitted.
John Swindail, 71, from Stoke-on-Trent, said: "I couldn't fill it in for two days. I couldn't go near it because I was that angry."
The DVLA said Covid-19 had caused delays in processing applications.
It also said cases requiring a doctor's note could take longer.
People aged 70 and over have to reapply for a driving licence every three years and Mr Swindail also needed the support of his GP when making his application.
Because of injuries suffered in an accident a number of years ago, he needs to drive a specially adapted car.
Trapped at home
"I'm paying for my car that's sat out there and I'm looking at it every day," he said, describing the experience as frustrating.
He has also said the loss of his licence had left him feeling trapped at home.
"You have a car for your independence, it's part of your life," he said.
"I can't pop out to talk to my friends, I can't go out for an appointment at the doctors without my wife taking me, I can't do anything."
The DVLA said it had recruited more staff, increased overtime and set up new customer service centres to deal with the backlog created by the coronavirus pandemic.
It said it hoped to be back to pre-pandemic waiting times by September and that almost all applications were currently dealt with within 10 weeks.
But it said "more complex" cases, including those with medical elements, could take longer and that GPs had been told to "deprioritise DVLA medical checks" while they were working to deal with the effects of coronavirus.
The DVLA said it could not comment on individual cases, but said: "Where we require additional information from a driver's doctor or other medical professional involved in their care, we will be wholly reliant on receiving this information before we can make a licensing decision."
In a letter to Mr Swindail's MP, Karen Bradley, the DVLA apologised for the time it had taken to process the application and confirmed his first application expired 12 months after it was submitted, so a new one would be needed.
The DVLA also said in the letter it had written to Mr Swindail's GP twice, in September and then in November 2021, requesting more information, but said it had not received a reply.
Mr Swindail said he has yet to receive an apology himself from the DVLA.
He also said his doctor submitted the correct paperwork and had done so a second time.
