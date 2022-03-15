Uttoxeter chip shop trying to survive as food costs soar
A chip shop owner in Staffordshire says he is focusing on trying to keep his business going after soaring price rises across the food industry.
Cengiz Ozel, based in Uttoxeter, said energy costs were up sharply, the price of cooking oil had risen by 90% and the cost of fish was up by 70%.
The conflict in Ukraine is affecting fish prices as catches from Russia are no longer being sold on the markets.
Russia and Ukraine are also some of the world's biggest suppliers of wheat.
Exports are expected to be affected by the war, exacerbating prices that were already increasing during what has been described as a cost of living crisis, according to some experts.
Mr Ozel said he would not now make a profit and must "try to keep surviving". He faces passing on some costs to customers.
He said he was currently aiming to just break even.
"Not any expectation to make [a] profit, so we are just at this moment, this kind of business - a takeaway - just try to keep surviving," he said.
The price rises are being felt across the industry, with 2 Sisters food manufacturers warning the cost of food could rise by 15%.
Ronald Kers, chief executive of the firm based in the West Midlands, said the rises would affect consumer spending more widely.
"It's the one area that consumers will not, do not want to reduce their expenses on significantly," he said.
"They want to feed their families, they want to well look after their families, but it will mean they will start saving on other items that they need less of."
The National Farmers Union (NFU) has already written to the government asking for urgent help for farmers as it warned food production could be hit, affecting the affordability of food in the shops.
