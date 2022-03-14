Walleys Quarry: Woman's racial abuse trial dropped due to lack of evidence
A case has been dropped against a woman charged with racially abusing a man at a landfill site protest.
Angela Wint was arrested after police were called to the demonstration at Walleys Quarry, Silverdale, Staffordshire, on 20 September 2021.
She denied causing racially or religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.
The 53-year-old, from Gordon Street, Newcastle-under-Lyme, was due to go on trial earlier.
The case at North Staffordshire Justice Centre was dropped due to no evidence being presented.
The quarry has been the subject of numerous protests over the past few months due to concerns over emissions from the site.
