Attempted murder arrests over Bentilee house fire
- Published
Two more arrests have been made by police following a house fire that left a woman and a girl seriously injured.
The men aged 19 and 21 from the Stoke-on-Trent area were detained on Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, but have since been released on police bail.
It followed the blaze in Beverley Drive, Bentilee, on 16 December.
A woman, 31, remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital, but the 13-year-old girl has been discharged.
It means a total of 11 people have now been detained in connection with the fire.
Staffordshire Police repeated a call for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact officers.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk