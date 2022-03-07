OMD musician's art collection to go on display in Staffordshire
- Published
The lead singer of pioneering electronic band Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark is set to put his art collection on display.
Andy McCluskey is the largest private collection of the work of Newcastle-under-Lyme artist Maurice Wade.
He is set to display his collection of the artist's work, the first time they have been exhibited in his home town.
The singer-songwriter said: "It would be great if people could learn more about" Mr Wade and his work.
He said he hoped more people would come forward with works by uncovering "missing Maurice Wades".
Mr McCluskey said of Mr Wade's work: "They're industrial landscapes but they're not sentimental.
"They are very modern, they are very stark and they are a very personal reflection of his emotional response to the environment he grew up in."
Mr Wade was born on 31 March 1917 at Wolstanton and trained in the 1930s at the Burslem School of Art.
After serving in World War Two, he spent some time in London before returning to the Potteries in 1951, and made his home in Longport.
One piece particularly close to Mr McCluskey's heart, he said, was of Victoria Hall in Hanley.
"I have played there on a number of occasions," he said.
"I have very fond memories of being inside that venue and making lots of noise and having great times."
The pieces will go on display at Trent Art in Newcastle-under-Lyme from 25 March.
Henry Birks of Trent Art said they hoped to "bring a new audience" to Mr Wade's work.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk