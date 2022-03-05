Louis Watkiss: Jazz tribute concert after SnowDome death
A memorial concert is to be held to commemorate the life of a 12-year-old boy who died after a collision at an indoor snow centre.
Saxophonist Louis Watkiss was a part of B:Music's Jazzlines Summer School in Birmingham, which he attended a month before his death in September.
Mr Watkiss, from Sutton Coldfield, died at Tamworth SnowDome in Staffordshire.
The concert will be held at Symphony Hall on Saturday morning, a venue used by B:Music.
Louis's father Chris said music played a huge part in his son's life and the concert meant a lot to the family, and thanked those involved.
"I was never aware of what type of music was on his playlists, but after he passed I had a look," he said.
"I was so pleased to see the variety. From John Coltrane to Miles Davis to N.W.A, and from the likes of Ezra Collective and Camilla George to Guns N' Roses and Nirvana. Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday were even on there.
"To me, this meant that Louis understood that every type of music has the power to evoke emotion.
"This concert means so much to us as a family. To hear the music that Louis loved playing will be such an honour."
Richard Foote, from B:Music, said he worked closely with Louis at the summer school and said he was a very talented.
"He was always willing to get involved and have a go," he said.
"It is a privilege to be able to put on this concert to celebrate Louis's life, and we have selected a programme of tunes that Louis loved to play and listen to."
The concert will include the school's tutors and mentors playing some of Louis' favourite jazz numbers, organisers said.
A seat at Symphony Hall has since been named after him - Row L, seat 15 in the stalls will honour his part in the venue's community of jazz artists and his talent that was taken too soon, B:Music added.