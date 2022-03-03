BBC News

Staffordshire Police officer charged with assault

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The assault charge is in connection with an incident on Cheadle Road, Blythe Bridge, on 5 October, police said

A serving police officer has appeared in court after being charged with common assault.

The case comes after an incident in Cheadle Road, Blythe Bridge, on 5 October, Staffordshire Police said.

PC Colin James Gay, who works in its force operations department, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The 49-year-old has been given unconditional bail and told his next appearance will be 1 April.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics