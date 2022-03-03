Staffordshire Police officer charged with assault
A serving police officer has appeared in court after being charged with common assault.
The case comes after an incident in Cheadle Road, Blythe Bridge, on 5 October, Staffordshire Police said.
PC Colin James Gay, who works in its force operations department, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The 49-year-old has been given unconditional bail and told his next appearance will be 1 April.
