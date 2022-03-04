Ceramics industry in plea for help with rising energy prices
The Ukraine crisis has made the rising energy price situation "even worse", a UK ceramics manufacturing industry trade body says.
UK household energy bills could reach as high as £3,000 a year as oil and gas prices surge amid the conflict.
Spiralling energy costs are of concern for energy-intensive manufacturers including the ceramics industry.
The Stoke-on-Trent based British Ceramic Confederation said it needed government help.
Chief executive Laura Cohen said: "Now gas prices are 10 times what they were a year ago... energy prices as a whole for British manufacturers are internationally uncompetitive.
"The Ukraine crisis has made things even worse. We need government urgently to target some relief towards ceramics and other energy-intensive manufacturing sectors."
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made the trading, banking and shipping sectors reluctant to buy Russian commodities, pushing up prices.
