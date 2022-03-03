Stone: Former fire station to become heritage centre
A former fire station is going to be turned into a heritage centre.
The site in Stone, Staffordshire, will showcase the town's history, a report for the town council said, at a cost of at least £330,000.
More than £150,000 has been earmarked for work on the building in the coming financial year with a further £180,000 budgeted during 2021-22.
Councillors have agreed on the building's design and approved appointing contractors.
It centre will form part of the town's new Crown Wharf development, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The council is working on the scheme alongside Joule's Brewery, which owns the site.
The project also includes a community theatre and a tap-house, which opened last year.
